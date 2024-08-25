RIL AGM: Street to watch for new energy, IPO timelines next week

In Asia’s richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s address to shareholders next week at Reliance Industries ’ annual general meeting (AGM), the street expects more clarity and announcements around new energy and listing timelines for retail and telecom.

RIL will hold its 47th AGM through virtual conferencing this Thursday. It is also the first AGM since the next generation of the Ambani family was inducted onto the board in a non-executive role.

Analysts with Bernstein, in their note on the company, said, “We expect the upcoming AGM to focus on the potential listing of Jio and Reliance Retail. The timelines for the commencement of new energy projects will be another focus.”



Analysts with BofA Securities also noted that they expect detailed business updates on the new energy business as RIL’s focus in the next 12 months is to bring new energy manufacturing facilities on-stream and simultaneously develop the supply chain locally.

In his address to the shareholders at the last few AGMs, Ambani, chairman and managing director of the company, has indicated 2025 as the year the company will commence a progressive transition to green hydrogen. The new energy ecosystem is part of this transition, with the Solar PV Giga factory slated to start phase-wise operations this calendar year.

Analysts with Kotak noted that, compared to the initial plan of investing approximately $10 billion in the new energy ecosystem in the first three years, the progress seems slow, with cumulative investment so far of around $2 billion. They added, “As new energy is a new foray and initial learnings need to be made, the pace of capex will gradually rise.”



In addition, analysts with BofA also expect announcements on the retail front. “Apart from updates on different retail formats, we will likely get an update on partnerships with global players like ASOS and Shein on fast fashion. As RIL is looking to re-enter the quick commerce business, we also see the possibility of an update on the hyperlocal strategy,” they said.

The brokerage firm also added, “While we don’t expect any granular or detailed updates on potential IPOs on a forum like an AGM, it remains to be seen if we hear a generic update in terms of extended timelines for potential IPOs.”



Those with Kotak noted that the upcoming AGM and a potential value-unlocking through the separate listing of the telecom and retail business could be a key catalyst for further re-rating.

Ambani has often used the AGM podium to make significant announcements in the past. Last year, the billionaire announced that his three children would take non-executive director roles on the board. The chairman also used the occasion to indicate he would continue to helm operations for another five years and mentor the next generation.

Ambani’s three children—Isha, Akash, and Anant—were appointed as non-executive directors in December. Of the three children, Isha and Akash have addressed shareholders at past AGMs.



