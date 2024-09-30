Royal Enfield initiates global recall over safety issue with reflectors

Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has initiated a global recall of thousands of motorcycles produced between November 2022 and March 2023. This recall, according to a CNBC-TV18 report, comes after routine testing identified a fault with rear and side reflectors, which may not meet the necessary performance standards.

Precaution for low-light visibility

Although there have been no major incidents reported, the company is recalling these motorcycles as a precautionary measure to maintain high safety standards. The faulty reflectors could affect visibility in low-light conditions, thereby compromising road safety. Royal Enfield has assured its customers that the reflectors will be replaced free of charge, with the recall process beginning in countries like South Korea, the United States, and Canada. The recall will eventually expand to other key markets, including India, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

The replacement procedure is expected to take approx 15 minutes per motorcycle, and Royal Enfield’s service teams will reach out to affected owners to arrange the necessary appointments.

Audi India recalls 37 units

In a related development, Audi India has also recalled 37 units of its E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT models due to a potential defect in the brake hoses, which could be affected by steering and bending forces. This issue affects vehicles manufactured between January 2020 and June 2024, according to a Car&Bike report.