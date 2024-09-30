Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Govt assigns additional charge of RINL's CMD to Ajit Kumar Saxena

Govt assigns additional charge of RINL's CMD to Ajit Kumar Saxena

Saxena is currently the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of MOIL, a PSU under the Ministry of Steel

Ajit Kumar Saxena
The company has been facing severe financial and operational issues. | File Photo: MOIL
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has assigned the additional charge of CMD RINL to Ajit Kumar Saxena, a regulatory filing said on Monday.

Saxena is currently the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of MOIL, a PSU under the Ministry of Steel.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We have received an order...dated 29.09.2024 from Ministry of Steel assigning the additional charge of the post of CMD, RINL to Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL Ltd with immediate effect...," MOIL said in the filing.

As per sources, Atul Bhatt the CMD of RINL is on personal leave from September 9 till November 30, which is also the date of his superannuation.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), under the Ministry of Steel, is a steel manufacturing company. It owns and operates a 7.5 million tonne plant at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has been facing severe financial and operational issues.

More From This Section

India unique market, offers huge growth potential: Alma Lasers CEO Dayan

AT&T sells 70% stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG for $7.6 bn

Solex Energy plans to scale up manufacturing capacity to 15 GW by 2030

Payment app CRED reports 66% increase in revenue to Rs 2,473 cr in FY24

Tata iPhone component plant in TN halts production indefinitely after fire

According to a steel ministry document, RINL is in serious financial trouble. It has been running at minimal capacity and facing continuous losses. The overall dues of RINL have gone above Rs 35,000 crore and it is at the risk of being classified as a non-performing asset by banks.

The document said that the ministry is taking steps to keep RINL as a 'going concern' in consultation with the finance ministry.

RINL has three blast furnaces (BF) of 2.5 MT each, of which only BF no. 2 is in operation.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MOIL shares jump 3% after production rises 7% in first five months of FY25

MOIL shares slump over 3% after price reduction of manganese ore; details

Buzzing stocks, July 3:YES Bank, ZEE, DMart, IEX, Hindustan Zinc, KEC Int'l

Premium

This PSU industrial minerals stock has zoomed over 100% since April

MOIL, Adani Power, Sapphire Foods among eight stocks to watch on June 4

Topics :MOILsteel ministryCMD

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story