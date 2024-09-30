India unique market, offers huge growth potential: Alma Lasers CEO Dayan

India offers huge growth potential for Alma Lasers, a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, and it plans to expand its product portfolio in the country by introducing additional platforms, injectables, and skincare solutions, according to a top company official. Alma is a leading Israeli company specialising in the innovation and manufacturing of medical lasers, light-based, radiofrequency, and ultrasound platforms for the aesthetics, surgical, and beauty (spa) markets. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It has a strong presence across Asia, particularly in India, China, Korea, Japan, and Australia. Alma operates directly in these regions through its subsidiaries.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of Alma Academy in Thailand held between September 26-29, that saw attendance from 340 physicians and company partners from 34 countries, Alma Lasers CEO Lior Dayan said, over the past 25 years, the company has partnered with numerous clinics to advance the field of aesthetic treatments, delivering clinically proven, high-value solutions.

The flagship Alma summit brought together 17 world-class experts from across the industry to discuss the latest news, insights, and share real case practices. Among the notable speakers were Prof. Ofir Artzi from Israel, Dr. Jeffrey Hsu from the US, Dr. Chytra V Anand and Dr. K M Kapoor from India.

Commenting on the Indian market Dayan said India is a unique market and one of the first three markets, where Alma was direct, after the United States and Germany.

"For us the Indian market is huge. Alma has to grow at a pace that suits the economy, scale and the culture of the country," he told PTI.

The company has a global legacy of 25 years and has been a staple in India since 2007. It currently holds the largest market share in India's aesthetic industry, with thousands of installations nationwide and has extended its reach even into tier-3 cities across the country.

According to Alon Tzionit, president of Alma India Pvt Ltd, Alma has established a strong presence and developed powerful brands. Notably, Soprano has become the gold standard in the Laser Hair Removal (LHR) market in India, enjoying significant brand equity and thriving in B2B, B2C, and C2B segments.

"In the next two years, Alma plans to expand its product portfolio in India by introducing additional platforms, injectables, and skincare solutions," Tzionit told PTI.

According to industry estimates, the Indian medical lasers market, which extends beyond aesthetics, was valued at USD 715.72 million in FY2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.835 billion by FY2031, with a CAGR of 12.49 per cent from FY2024 to FY2031.