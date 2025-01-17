Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / SBI MF floats Nifty Bank Index Fund; Union MF launches short-duration fund

SBI MF floats Nifty Bank Index Fund; Union MF launches short-duration fund

Union Mutual Fund (MF) on Friday announced the launch of a short duration fund, a debt MF offering which will invest in short-term debt instruments

SBI Mutual Fund, SBI MF
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI Mutual Fund (MF) on Friday announced the launch of Nifty Bank Index Fund, an equity scheme which will track the Nifty Bank index. 
 
According to the fund house, the fund is aimed at providing investors with the opportunity to invest in the largest and most influential banks in India, which continue to lead and transform the nation’s banking sector.
 
Union Mutual Fund (MF) on Friday announced the launch of a short duration fund, a debt MF offering which will invest in short-term debt instruments such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is between 1 year to 3 years. Debt funds including short duration funds, in addition to, accrual returns offer the potential for mark-to-market gains when interest rates decline, the fund house said. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

First after IPO: Hyundai drives in eCreta SUV, bets on EV infrastructure

Axis Bank's shares tumble nearly 5% following weak earnings in Q3FY25

Maruti Suzuki aims to become India's largest EV maker within a year

New EV launches to boost consumer confidence, says TaMo's Chandra

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Motors demerger by mid-FY26

Topics :SBI Mutual FundUnion Mutual FundNifty Bank index

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story