Senores gains 43% on stock market debut; Ventive up 10%, Carraro dips 10%

It was a mixed day for the three stock market debutants on Monday. Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals ended nearly 43 per cent higher than their issue price at Rs 558. Meanwhile, Ventive Hospitality gained 10 per cent, while Carraro India fell 10 per cent.

The listing-day performance largely reflected the subscription levels of the three initial public offerings (IPOs). Senores Pharmaceuticals’ Rs 582-crore offering saw demand exceeding 90 times the shares on offer, with bids worth over Rs 31,000 crore. Carraro India’s Rs 1,250-crore IPO managed a subscription of 1.12 times. Ventive Hospitality’s Rs 1,600-crore issue garnered nearly 10 times subscription.

Senores is a research-driven pharmaceutical firm specialising in the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. Carraro manufactures components ranging from small gears to complete tractors. Ventive Hospitality develops and manages high-end luxury hotels and resorts, with assets in Pune, Bengaluru, Varanasi, and the Maldives.

Overall, IPOs in 2024 have delivered impressive listing-day gains of 31 per cent on a weighted average basis, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.