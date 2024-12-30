Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Gem Aromatics files draft papers with Sebi to mobilise funds via IPO

Gem Aromatics files draft papers with Sebi to mobilise funds via IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 89.24 lakh shares each by the promoter and an investor

IPO
The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 35 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mumbai-based Gem Aromatics, a manufacturer of specialty ingredients, has filled its draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offer.

The initial public offering (IPO) is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 89.24 lakh shares each by the promoter and an investor, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on December 28.

Among promoters, Vipul Parekh will offload 33.96 lakh equity shares, Kaksha Vipul Parekh up to 16.26 lakh shares and Yash Vipul Parekh will sell up to 16.70 lakh shares.

Investor doTERRA Enterprises, Srl will divest up to 22.31 lakh equity shares in the company through the OFS.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 35 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by Gem Aromatics for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Schloss Bangalore, Ather Energy, 4 others get Sebi's nod to float IPO

Fujiyama Power files preliminary papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Sebi's 2024 review: Push for reforms continued despite controversies

Sebi to auction 23 properties of 9 firms in Feb to recoup illicit funds

Choosing a financial advisor: Look for experience of multiple market cycles

Gem Aromatics Ltd has established itself as a leading manufacturer of specialty ingredients in India, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, with over two decades of experience.

The company's roots in the industry date back to 1915, providing a solid foundation to capitalize on the growing market demand, according to a F&S report.

Its client portfolio includes leading names like Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Patanjali, SH Kelkar, Rossari Biotech, and Symrise, among others.

The company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities located in Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Gujarat).

For the six months ended September 30, 2024, revenue from operations stood at Rs 204.89 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs. 18.32 crore. The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

2024's IPOs explode with 31% Day 1 pop: Fireworks or false start?

Edu loan provider Credila Financial Services files IPO papers with Sebi

Five companies shine on debut; deliver gains of up to 159% on listing day

Ganesh Consumer Products files DRHP with Sebi for IPO fundraising

Neilsoft files IPO draft with Sebi to raise funds via public offering

Topics :SEBIIPOsinitial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story