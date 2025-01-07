Signature Global names Sanjeev Kumar Sharma as its chief financial officer

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd announced on Tuesday the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar Sharma as its chief financial officer (CFO).

"Pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of the Audit Committee, Mr Sanjeev Kumar Sharma has been appointed as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company wef 7th January, 2025," said the company in its stock filing.

Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, a Chartered Accountant since 1997, brings nearly 30 years of expertise in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investor relations, financing, reporting, taxation, and strategic decision-making. He has extensive experience across diverse sectors, including real estate, asset management, oil and gas, manufacturing, and banking.

Over his career, he has worked with prominent organizations such as Brookfield Properties, Blackstone, BPTP, M3M India, Apollo Tyres, JK Paper, and ICICI Bank.