SMFG India Credit eyes Rs 60k cr AUM by 2024-25, to focus on sustainability

SMFG India Credit
The NBFC will also expand the branch network to expand its reach. | Source: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 4:25 PM IST
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) India Credit, one of the leading non-banking financial companies, is eyeing assets under management (AUM) to be Rs 60,000 crore by the end of the current financial year 2024-25.

A statement by the company on Tuesday said that in the last fiscal, the total AUM was Rs 45,000 crore.

The NBFC will also expand the branch network to expand its reach.

In the last two years, 300 branches were added, mostly in Tier 2 cities and rural areas. The total number of branches of the NBFC now stands at 1000, the statement said.

The company will focus on sustainable development and inclusive prosperity, it said.


First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

