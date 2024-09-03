Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Indians taking 2 or more international trips annually up 32%: MakeMyTrip

Indians taking 2 or more international trips annually up 32%: MakeMyTrip

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi lead the charts for international travel searches

MakeMyTrip
Report suggests that international travel search volumes remain relatively steady across all seasons.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The number of Indians travelling abroad in a year twice or more has gone up 32 per cent, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi lead the charts for international travel searches, as per the 'How India Travels Abroad' Report by travel booking platform MakeMyTrip. The report covered the period between June 2023 and May 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Popular destinations such as the UAE, Thailand, and the US, top the chart of the destinations that Indians love to travelling to, with Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Bhutan leading the emerging destinations chart.

A key finding from the report suggests that international travel search volumes remain relatively steady across all seasons, with December being the most active month for international travel searches.

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, "With rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to global cultures, and the increasing ease of travel, more Indians are exploring both domestic and international destinations for leisure as well as business."

"While domestic tourism remains buoyant, as noted in our previous report, our latest findings highlight the notable changes in international travel behaviour driven by macroeconomic factors that are fuelling the surge in travel among Indians," he said.

According to the report, there has been a 70 per cent increase in the combined search volume for the top 10 emerging destinations.

More From This Section

Munjal Auto gets tax demand notice of Rs 6.7 cr from Haryana GST authority

Mankind Pharma plans Rs 9,000 crore raise for Bharat Serums acquisition

Newly merged Star India-Viacom18 to boast cash reserves of over Rs 19K cr

Relief to Tata's IHCL; Delhi HC bars 'Taj Iconic' from using 'Taj' name

Daikin, world's no 1 air-conditioner maker, to expand capacity in India

Almaty and Baku have seen phenomenal growth rates of 527 per cent and 395 per cent, respectively.

Moreover, interest in luxury travel is rising among Indians, with a 10 per cent growth in searches for business class flights in the international segment.

Hong Kong shows the highest growth with a 131 per cent increase in searches followed by Sri Lanka, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

Notably, nearly half of the international hotel bookings fall in the above Rs 7,000 per night tariff bracket. With New York being the most expensive place to book a hotel, South Asian destinations such as Pokhara, Pattaya, and Kuala Lumpur emerge as the top destinations for budget-friendly stay options.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

From Bangkok to Baku: How Indians are jet-setting across the globe in 2024

MakeMyTrip Q1 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 12.9% to $21 million

MakeMyTrip's Q4 profit jumps multifold to $172 mn on tax credit gains

MakeMyTrip releases most searched foreign locations by Indians this summer

Goa top summer holiday destination, search for Srinagar rises: MMT report

Topics :MakeMyTrip Touriststourism

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story