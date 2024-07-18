Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal exit Urban Co with 200X returns

Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, who now run Titan Capital, have exited the services platform Urban company with a staggering 200 times return on their investment, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

Bansal and Bahl secured the returns on their decade-old seed cheque to the firm, having invested Rs 57 lakh in 2015. With their exit, the aggregate proceeds from this investment totals to Rs 111 crore, the report said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Titan Capital said that all the proceeds from Urban Company will be used by them to fund the next generation of founders. The Snapdeal founders have made an angel investment in more than 200 startups through Titan Capital.

Things to know about Titan Capital

According to the company’s website, its recent investments include 91Trucks, consumer brand Boba Bhai, software service Simplismart among others. Titan Capital’s portfolio has also featured some popular companies, including Ola Cabs, RazorPay and Giva jewellery.

The company said it has invested across 20 sectors such as fintech, B2B service, consumer tech, among others.

Things to know about Urban Company

Their latest exit, Urban Company, is a technology company that delivers services at home. These services include beauty treatments, haircuts, massage therapy, painting among others. The company has over 45,000 trained professionals, delivering services in 100 cities in four countries, the company website says.

The company was founded in November 2014 by three entrepreneurs Abhiraj Bhal, Raghav Chandra and Varun Khaitan.