Online food may cost more as Swiggy, Zomato fees likely to touch Rs 10-15

Several restaurants listed on Swiggy and Zomato believe that the recent platform fee hike by online food aggregators will go up further.

Earlier this week, Swiggy and Zomato increased their platform fees by 20 per cent from Rs 5 to Rs 6 to increase their margins amid rising operational costs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Many restaurants believe it will rise up to Rs 10-15 in the near future and have asked for the high commissions charged by the food delivery platforms to be slashed.

“The platform fee is definitely going to increase further, in line with where the global markets are. In markets like the UK, companies charge up to 10 per cent in convenience fees. If food is being delivered directly to consumers, they should bear the cost of deliveries. Eventually, the market will mature to the higher fee,” said Pranav Rungta, Vice President, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), who also owns cloud kitchen chains Curry Me Up and Chow Me Up.