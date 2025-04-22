Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹98,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,01,100

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹98,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,01,100

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,160

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,510 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,360 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,01,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,160.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,360.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,510.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,160.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,310.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,01,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,100. 
 
US gold prices held their record rally on Tuesday, bolstered by concerns over President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve chair and fears that trade tensions could stall economic growth, driving demand for safe-haven assets.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,429.03 an ounce, as of 0028 GMT, after touching a record high of $3,443.79 per ounce earlier in the session.
 
US gold futures firmed 0.4 per cent to $3,439.70. In the previous session, gold surged above $3,400 to a record high.
 
Gold, which is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties and known to be a highly liquid asset, has hit multiple record highs and gained more than 30 per cent so far this year.
 
Bullion surpassed $3,300 last Wednesday and its strong momentum pushed prices higher by another $100 in just a few days.
 
Spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $32.72 an ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $965.20, while palladium rose 1.3 per cent to $939.60.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

