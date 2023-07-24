Home / Companies / News / Subsidiary of Sify Technologies to expand data centres biz with KDCF fund

Subsidiary of Sify Technologies to expand data centres biz with KDCF fund

The capital expenditure was at Rs 1,436 million while the profit after tax dipped to Rs 95 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2023

Press Trust of India Chennai
Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd, a subsidiary of Sify Technologies, an integrated ICT solutions and services provider has entered into an agreement with KDCF for the expansion of new data centres, a company official said on Monday.

Following the agreement, KDCF would invest approximately USD 73 million in the form of compulsory convertible debentures of Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd.

"Sify and Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sify which operates its data centres have entered into an agreement with KDCF on July 20,2023, under which KDCF will invest upto Rs 6000 million (approximately USD 73 million) in the form of compulsory convertible debentures of SIS," Sify Technologies Group CFO and ED, M P Vijay Kumar said.

Sify Inifinit Spaces Ltd would use the proceeds from the issue of the debentures for the expansion of new data centres, including land acquisition, investment in procuring alternate source of power and repayment of debt, he said in a company statement.

Sify Technologies reported a 11 per cent increase in its revenue during the April-June 30, 2023 quarter at Rs 8,547 million.

The capital expenditure was at Rs 1,436 million while the profit after tax dipped to Rs 95 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

"Fiscal discipline will remain the cornerstone of our growth strategy as we scale investments into Data centres and Networks. By judiciously allocating investments and resources, we will seamlessly expand our infrastructure, invest in new resources and build competencies and scale," he said.

"While we expect to see these investments impact profitability in the near term, they should enable us to aggressively pursue digital transformation engagements in the future," he said.

Sify Technologies chairman Raju Vegesna said the government has been consistent in using IT as an enablement tool to implement social measures, and this has contributed to a very mature IT ecosystem.

"Our next phase of growth will leverage this favorable environment by introducing innovative and cost-effective digital services for our customers," he said.

Also Read

Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn

5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend: Report

Centre cutting its share in funding education: Bihar FM Vijay Choudhary

New Zealand govt to speed up 5G rollout to towns, rural black spot areas

More than 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months

Avaada Energy bags renewable energy project from Solar Energy Corp India

Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary

Paper firms cut water use by 80%, invest in sustainable processes: IPMA

Swiggy announces second tranche of ESOP buyback plan totaling $50 mn

Juniper Green Energy signs MoU with Power Finance Corporation for Rs 5K cr

Topics :Data centreSify Technologies

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story