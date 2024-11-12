Swiggy recruits senior leadership from Flipkart, Amazon amid expansion bid

Amid expansion plans, food delivery major Swiggy is hiring more executives from e-commerce companies like Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon, with at least 12 senior executives from these companies stepping into Swiggy, Moneycontrol reported on Tuesday.

Business Standard reported a day earlier that Swiggy has made two senior appointments in its leadership team to strengthen its operations. In the past four months, the food delivery platform hired several top leaders from Flipkart, including Shalabh Shrivastava (former Flipkart VP). Other key executives include Hari Kumar G, a former Flipkart VP, who is now the SVP and Chief Business Officer for Swiggy Instamart; and Amitesh Jha, who was an SVP at Flipkart and is now the CEO of Swiggy Instamart.

Strategic hires to drive high-value growth

The focus has been on onboarding executives with a strong experience in areas like furniture, electronics, and fashion, etc. the company is focused on boosting its revenue and profit profile by pushing up average order values (AOVs). For this, the company is looking for high-value categories in its services and has also launched several initiatives to support its growth trajectory and expand operations. These include ‘Yello’, a marketplace for professional services; and ‘Rare’, a premium membership service.

In the latest appointments, Girish Menon, chief human resources officer at Swiggy, emphasised the critical role of a strong leadership team in driving the next phase of the company’s growth.

Swiggy to debut on exchanges tomorrow

Notably, Swiggy is set to debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday. The company launched its high-profile initial public offering last week, which was subscribed by over three times, indicating a sluggish demand. According to the current trends, Swiggy is expected to hit a 0.26 per cent premium over its Rs 390 upper band price at the exchanges.

Swiggy’s rival Zomato debuted the exchanges in July 2021 and is priced at Rs 258.22 as of Tuesday 10:00 am.