Tata group's listed companies see small increase in new hiring in FY24

The employee strength of Tata group’s 23 listed companies increased marginally by 1.4 per cent to 824,162 or 0.824 million in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to the previous year, as per the annual reports submitted by these companies.

The main reason for the small uptick in the aggregate number is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Amid weak global demand and a dip in discretionary spends, Indian IT services companies have seen their headcount also dip. TCS has preferred not to backfill the voluntary attrition seen in the past few quarters. Trent, the Tata group’s retail arm, on the other hand, saw a 52 per cent rise in its workforce as it increased its presence via 850-plus stores across the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



As per the data submitted by the 23 listed companies to the stock exchanges, TCS, the largest employer in the group, saw its total employee strength fall to 601,546 in FY24 compared to 614,795 employees on the rolls of the company in the previous financial year ending March 2023. The employee strength of Tata Technologies also fell by 7.4 per cent to 10,188 employees in the financial year ended March 2024 from 11,000 employees in the previous year. Excluding TCS, which accounted for nearly 73 per cent of the total employee count of these 23 listed companies, the total employee base of the group’s remaining listed companies went up by 12.6 per cent to 222,616 (see chart).



In the June quarter results, after three straight quarters of headcount decline, TCS added more than 5,000 employees and onboarded 11,000 freshers, taking its workforce higher to 606,998 as of June 30, 2024.

The Tata group did not comment on the story.

Reliance Industries, India’s largest company by market value, also saw its employee strength fall by 11 per cent, or by 42,000 employees, in FY24, as per its annual reports.

The analysis of Tata companies, however, does not include Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, the group’s unlisted holding company, which also owns several businesses, including Air India and Tata Electronics, that have significant employee strength. However, as these companies are unlisted, their employee numbers are not public yet. The Tata group is investing around $120 billion in new ventures, including in semiconductor and iPhone manufacturing, which are expected to increase hiring by the unlisted companies and the group as a whole in the coming years.



The Tata group, however, performed better in other key financial metrics. The combined net debt of the listed companies, for example, was down by 4.4 per cent to Rs 1.76 trillion, while their net sales were up by 12.4 per cent to Rs 11.22 trillion. The net profit of these 23 companies was up a whopping 28 per cent to Rs 86,488 crore in FY24. In FY23, the net profit of these companies had declined by 10 per cent to Rs 67,571 crore after rising by 155 per cent to Rs 75,113 crore in FY22.

Budget 2024 has launched an internship scheme that aims to incentivise job creation in the country’s existing top 500 firms by using a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budget. Under the scheme, interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000. The cost of training these interns will be covered by the companies through their CSR activities. Participation in this scheme is voluntary for companies.