Home / Companies / News / Tata's TCIL to invest over Rs 1,785 cr in manufacturing unit in Jamshedpur

Tata's TCIL to invest over Rs 1,785 cr in manufacturing unit in Jamshedpur

The facility, an expansion project, is scheduled for commissioning in 2026, and is likely to generate about 600 direct and indirect employment opportunities, TCIL said

A pact was inked between the company and the Jharkhand government in this regard.
Press Trust of India Ranchi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Tinplate Company of India Ltd (TCIL), a unit of Tata Steel, on Friday said it will invest Rs 1,787 crore for setting up a 3-lakh-tonnes-per-annum manufacturing facility in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.

The facility, an expansion project, is scheduled for commissioning in 2026, and is likely to generate about 600 direct and indirect employment opportunities, TCIL said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A pact was inked between the company and the Jharkhand government in this regard at a ceremony to mark the completion of four years of the JMM-led government in the state.

"... This landmark MoU heralds the establishment of a cutting-edge 300,000 Tons per Annum (TPA) manufacturing facility in Jamshedpur, backed by an investment of approximately Rs 1,787 crore," TCIL said in a statement.

The facility will not only enhance Tinplate's manufacturing capabilities with advanced technology and automation, but also contribute significantly to both domestic and export markets, bolstering the state's industrial growth, it said.

"We are committed to partnering with the Jharkhand Government and local communities to promote economic and social development, including job creation, increased revenue, and skill development opportunities for the local workforce, said R N Murthy, Managing Director of TCIL.

Tinplate and Tin Free Steel, TCIL's key product offerings, serve as packaging substrates for a range of industries, catering to segments such as edible oils, paints & pesticides, processed foods, battery and aerosols, and bottle crowns manufacturers.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had in April taken part in the groundbreaking rituals for TCIL's expansion project in Jamshedpur.

Also Read

Tata Steel subsidiary TCIL receives tax penalty notice of Rs 40 cr

Tata Steel arm TCIL net loss narrows to Rs 2.29 crore in Sept quarter

Tata Steel UISL spearheads measure to prevent dengue in Jamshedpur

Defence ministry, TCIL ink Rs 588 cr deal for digital coast guard project

No 'silver bullet' for green transition, needs govt support: Tata Steel CEO

Delhi court extends ED custody of three vivo-India executives by one day

SJVN secures Rs 10,000 cr construction finance facility from banks

Nephrocare India raises Rs 8.08 crore in pre IPO round, eyes 300 clinics

PNB board clears equity raise upto Rs 7,500 cr in FY25 to aid biz growth

India transforming from nation of savers to that of investors: Uday Kotak

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata groupTata SteelJharkhandIndia's manufacturing sector

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story