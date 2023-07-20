Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel manufactured crane used in rocket launch for Chandrayaan-3

Tata Steel manufactured crane used in rocket launch for Chandrayaan-3

Private steel major Tata Steel on Wednesday said that it manufactured the crane used for the successful launch of the LVM3-M4 rocket, dubbed as 'Fat Boy', in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)
The crane was manufactured in Tata Growth Shop in Jamshedpur.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 12:09 AM IST
"Our cutting-edge crane technology played a crucial role... We supplied the Electric Overhead Traveling (EOT) crane which was installed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh," it said.

"Through our contribution to the launch... we reaffirm our commitment to fostering India's technological advancement and growth," it stated.

The rocket was launched from Sriharikota on July 14.

Topics :Tata SteelChandrayaan-3Companies

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 12:09 AM IST

