Tata Technologies IT services reinstated after ransomware attack

A ransomware attack affected several of Tata Technologies' IT systems. In response, the company temporarily paused certain IT services, but these have since been reinstated. It assured stakeholders that client delivery services continued without disruption.

The company offers outsourced engineering and digital transformation solutions to manufacturing clients worldwide and is recognised as one of India's top ER&D service providers. Notably, in September 2024, a serious fire incident occurred at Tata Electronics (TEPL) office in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which is currently under forensic investigation. The company is conducting a thorough investigation with the help of experts to identify the cause of the incident and apply appropriate corrective actions. "We are dedicated to upholding the highest security and data protection standards, and are taking all necessary steps to minimise any potential risks," the company stated.

In a related development, Tata Technologies has stressed the importance of increased investment in upskilling initiatives to equip India’s workforce for the demands of Industry 4.0. The company made these recommendations in anticipation of the upcoming Union Budget.

CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said that realising India's $5 trillion economy goal will require policies that foster innovation, support investment in emerging technologies, and facilitate the creation of products “in India, for India, and the world”.