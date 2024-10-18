Temasek arm FFH to invest Rs 252 cr in Lendingkart to get controlling stake

Lendingkart on Friday said existing investor Singapore-based Temasek has committed to investing up to Rs 252 crore in the fintech to take a controlling stake.

Earlier, Temasek arm Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH) had 38.16 per cent stake in the company but the investment amount is not known.

A company statement announcing the fundraise was, however, silent on the reports of a huge decline in valuation in the latest round of funding.

FFH is committing up to Rs 252 crore more and will have a controlling stake, subject to regulatory nods, the statement said.