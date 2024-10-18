Assam Petrochemicals, FC TecNrgy collaborate to produce high-grade methanol

Assam Petrochemicals Limited has entered into a partnership with Gurgaon-based FC TecNrgy, a leading producer of fuel cells and alternate energy solutions, to produce high-grade methanol tailored for India's fuel cell market. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Col Karandeep Singh (Retd), MD & CEO of FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, and Rajnesh Gogoi, Managing Director of Assam Petrochemicals Limited, during the International Methanol Seminar hosted by Niti Aayog this week, the firm said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The ceremony was presided over by Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery. "Under the MoU, Assam Petrochemicals and FC TecNrgy will collaborate on a project to refine methanol produced by Assam Petrochemicals to achieve 99.95 per cent purity -- suitable for the rapidly growing fuel cell market -- which will further reduce the consumption of fossil fuels in India," it said.

Together, the companies aim to achieve target production levels of high-grade methanol, with an estimated output of 50-75 lakh litres over the next five years, and jointly market it. This will include future joint endeavours to export fuel cell-grade methanol to other countries as well.

"This partnership is poised to benefit FC TecNrgy and Assam Petrochemicals significantly, as it taps into the burgeoning methanol fuel cell market - a sector experiencing robust growth following India's commitment to carbon reduction goals under COP26 and the nation's pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2070," the statement said.

Methanol is produced on the direct combination of carbon monoxide gas and hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst. Also, syngas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide derived from biomass, is used for methanol production. It is used as an alternative fuel in vehicles, ships and power generation.