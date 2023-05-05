Home / Companies / News / Tips Industries signs global music deal with Sony Music Publishing

The agreement has been signed to promote Tips Music's range of songs in the international markets

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Music firm Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), on Friday, signed a global music publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing (SMP) to promote Tips Music’s range of songs in the international markets.
"This partnership will boost publishing revenues for Tips Music and take Indian music to international shores, entertaining audiences around the globe", Tips Industries said in a stock exchange filing.

Tips Industries is one of India's largest entertainment companies and has presence (along with its subsidiaries) in music, film production, film distribution and artist management. It was founded by Kumar S Taurani and Ramesh S Taurani in 1975.
Sony Music Publishing, part of Sony Music Group, is one of the world's most prestigious music publishing companies.

As part of its expansion strategy, Tips Music announced in April its foray into the Tamil music market with the launch of its new music label, Tips Tamil. The firm made the move to tap into the thriving Tamil music industry.

Topics :Sony MusicMusic

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

