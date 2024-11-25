TotalEnergies to hold back any fresh investment in Adani Group companies

French energy major TotalEnergies on Monday said that until the bribery accusations against individuals in the Adani Group and their consequences are clarified, it will not make any new financial contributions as part of its investments in Adani Group companies.

In its statement, the company said TotalEnergies has learnt through public announcements made by US authorities of the indictment of certain individual Adani Group executives in relation to an alleged corruption scheme linked to the business of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

In accordance with its code of conduct, TotalEnergies rejects corruption in any form, the statement said.

As of September, TotalEnergies' investments in Adani Green Energy and its joint ventures stood at a total commitment of $3.2 billion.

The French major said it will take relevant actions to protect its interests in AGEL.

"TotalEnergies, which is neither targeted nor involved in the facts described in the indictment, will take all relevant actions to protect its interests as a minority (19.75 per cent) shareholder of AGEL and as a joint-venture partner (50 per cent) in project companies with AGEL," the company said.

More From This Section

TotalEnergies also stated that its investments in Adani entities were undertaken in full compliance with applicable laws and its own internal governance processes, following due diligence and representations made by the sellers.

"In particular, TotalEnergies was not made aware of the existence of an investigation into the alleged corruption scheme," the statement said.

In January 2021, TotalEnergies acquired a minority interest in the listed company Adani Green Energy Limited, in which it now owns a 19.75 per cent stake.

TotalEnergies also holds a 50 per cent stake in three joint ventures operating renewable assets: AGEL23 in 2020, AREL9 in 2023, and AREL64 in 2024.