Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Amazon India advances qcom venture 'Tez' launch, likely by late Dec

Amazon India advances qcom venture 'Tez' launch, likely by late Dec

Amazon had planned to introduce the service in the first quarter of 2025, but the timeline has reportedly been expedited with the launch scheduled for this year-end or early 2025

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery
Photo: Shutterstock
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the quick commerce race in India heats up, now Amazon has decided to throw its hat in the ring. The e-commerce giant is reportedly preparing to launch its quick commerce delivery service, currently codenamed Tez, by late December or early next year, according to a Reuters report.
 
This move will position Amazon to tap into a booming market that achieved gross sales of $5.5-6 billion this month, driven by players like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.
 
Initially, Amazon had planned to introduce the service in the first quarter of 2025. However, the timeline has been expedited as the company seeks to establish itself in India's fastest-growing online business sector, where it currently lacks a presence, the report said.
 

Amazon looks to tap in q-comm growth in India 

The quick commerce segment, known for ultra-fast delivery of groceries and daily essentials, is projected to grow rapidly. If launched, Tez would mark Amazon’s first venture into quick commerce globally.
 
Plans for the initiative are expected to be discussed during Amazon’s monthly review meeting in early December, ahead of its annual Smbhav event, the report added. Meanwhile, the company has begun recruiting talent for the high-priority project, with its India grocery and essentials team referring to it as a “ground-up initiative in a fast-growing e-commerce space.”
 
The launch will likely follow a model similar to Amazon’s competitors, focusing initially on groceries and everyday essentials. To support its operations, Amazon is setting up dark stores, managing stock-keeping units (SKUs), and enhancing its logistics infrastructure.
 

Quick commerce competition rising 

Amazon’s entry comes as its rivals in the quick commerce space continue to scale up. Flipkart, Amazon’s key competitor, introduced its Minutes quick-commerce service earlier this year, rapidly expanding it across major cities. The Tata Group has also made inroads with Neu Flash under its super app Tata Neu, while BigBasket has transitioned to the quick-commerce model, reporting gross sales exceeding Rs 900 crore in October.

More From This Section

Amazon scam: Karnataka HC rejects plea to quash FIR in Rs 69 lakh case

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II currently planning for third fund

UPL, CH4 Global partner to launch methane-reducing cattle feed in India

Adani Group assures 'enough cash flows' amid US allegations fallout

Adani indictment may test Trump's desire to keep India in US orbit

 
Other players are solidifying their positions as well. Zepto recently raised $350 million, boosting its cash reserves to over $1 billion, and Blinkit, operated by Zomato, received shareholder approval to raise an additional $1 billion through qualified institutional placements.
 

What is the quick commerce market potential in India 

According to a Morgan Stanley report, the quick commerce market in India could reach $25 billion to $55 billion by 2030, depending on growth conditions. The report highlights that high-frequency users, who constitute about one-third of the current customer base, are projected to contribute nearly 75-80 per cent of the total market value by 2030.
 
The sector is also expected to surpass food delivery in gross order value by 2026, cementing its status as a critical focus area for e-commerce players. With Amazon joining the race, the competitive landscape is set to become even more dynamic.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Abandoning Elon Musk's X, users favour Bluesky over Meta's Threads

'Key to China winning future wars': Beijing unveils new stealth technology

Noida Metro: Govt approves Aqua Line extension from Sector 51-Greater Noida

What happened at the IPL auction 2025 on Sunday? Record bids, shock picks

Trump to 'sign order' removing all transgender personnel from US military

Topics :BS Web ReportsAmazon IndiaBlinkitZepto

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story