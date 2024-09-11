Uber brings back upscale category 'Uber Black' starting with Mumbai

Ride-hailing app Uber on Wednesday announced the return of its upscale 'Uber Black' category in India, starting with Mumbai.

The move is a step towards addressing the growing preference of Indian customers towards premium offerings and Uber's ability to deliver a new standard of on-demand mobility in premium cars, the company said in a release.

"Uber brings Black back to India... Reintroduces its high-end category starting with Mumbai," the release said, adding that Uber Black allows for a personalised ride with customisable features like quiet mode, temperature control, and help with luggage.