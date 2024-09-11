Microsoft acquires Rs 520 cr land in Pune for data centre expansion plans

Global tech giant Microsoft has secured a significant land parcel in Pune’s Hinjewadi region, marking a major investment in India’s commercial real estate sector. According to documents reviewed by property portal Square Yards, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Ltd has purchased 66,414.5 square meters (approximately 16.4 acres) of land for Rs 519.72 crore.

The land was acquired from Indo Global Infotech City LLP and is expected to play a pivotal role in Microsoft’s ongoing expansion of its data center operations in India, a market of growing strategic importance for the company, according to Square Yards.

Land acquisitions by Microsoft in India

This recent purchase follows Microsoft’s 2022 acquisition of a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 328 crore, as well as a Rs 267 crore investment earlier this year in 48 acres of land in Hyderabad. These acquisitions underline Microsoft’s ambition to strengthen its infrastructure in India, particularly in terms of data centres, which are crucial for its growing cloud services and digital initiatives.

Microsoft already operates data centres in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, and these new investments are expected to further enhance its capacity to provide cloud-based services and solutions in India’s rapidly growing digital economy.

The company employs more than 23,000 people across various Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, contributing to vital functions such as sales, marketing, research and development, and customer support.

Microsoft AI skilling programmes

In early 2024, Microsoft launched the ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA programme, a major skilling initiative aimed at equipping two million individuals with digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills by 2025. This initiative is part of the company’s broader ‘Skills for Jobs’ effort, designed to prepare India’s workforce for the demands of the future.

Earlier this month, Microsoft also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government. The partnership focuses on enhancing AI and other emerging tech skills in the state, to establish Karnataka as a leading AI-driven region. Microsoft will also explore how AI can improve investor support processes within Karnataka’s Department of Commerce & Industries.

The tech giant is further involved in the upcoming Global Investor Meet, scheduled for February 12-14, 2025, where it plans to collaborate with Invest Karnataka to showcase its latest innovations.

