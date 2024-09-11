Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / 26-yr-old arrested after setting Ola Electric's showroom ablaze in K'taka

26-yr-old arrested after setting Ola Electric's showroom ablaze in K'taka

The incident comes amid growing public ire over servicing at Ola Electric, India's no.1 e-scooter maker

Ola Electric, OLA
Police said that no one was injured in the incident. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 26 year old man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to an Ola Electric showroom in the southern Indian state of Karnataka over unsatisfactory servicing of a recently-purchased e-scooter, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident comes amid growing public ire over servicing at Ola Electric, India's no.1 e-scooter maker. Several mechanics have said Ola service centres face significant backlog and are seeing facing difficulty in dealing with the volume of complaints.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mohammad Nadeem, a mechanic by profession, bought the two-wheeler last month, a few days after which he brought it back for servicing on facing trouble with the scooter, the commissioner of police for Kalaburagi, a city some 570 kilometres from the tech capital of Bengaluru, said by telephone.

"The (servicing) response was not good, he went multiple times. Yesterday (Tuesday), when he went, he carried petrol and set fire to six bikes," he said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Reuters could not immediately verify what the problem with the vehicle was.

More From This Section

Microsoft acquires Rs 520 cr land in Pune for data centre expansion plans

Bharat Biotech partners with Alopexx to develop anti-microbial vaccine

Samsung India to lay off 200+ executives amid slowing growth, challenges

Samsung India workers ramp up wage protests as strike enters Day 3

InMobi raises $100 mn debt financing from MARS Growth Capital: CEO Tewari

The police officer, Sharanappa S.D, quantified the damage to the showroom to be worth Rs 8,50,000 ($10,128.81).

Ola Electric, which listed on stock exchanges last month, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reuters was not able to reach Nadeem and the Ola showroom for comment.

Ola has 431 service stations across India, according to its website.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ola Electric share price rise: Madness beyond fundamentals, say analysts

Ola Electric soars to $7 bn valuation on e-motorcycle launch, battery plan

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal announces launch of 3 motorbike variants

Charging ahead: Ola Electric launches indigenous 'Bharat' battery cell

Ola Electric rolls out 'Roadster' E-bikes, prices start from Rs 74,999

Topics :Ola electric vehiclesOlaElectric Vehicles

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News