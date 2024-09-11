Microsoft acquires 16.4-acre land parcel for Rs 520 crore in Pune



With the latest purchase, the US firm has spent Rs 848 crore in Pune on land purchase.

As per the registration document, Microsoft’s Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, acquired 16.4 acres (equivalent to 66,414.5 square meters) of prime land in Pune’s Hinjewadi, one of India’s prominent IT hubs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Microsoft has recently purchased a 16.4-acre land parcel for Rs 520 crore in Pune’s Hinjewadi area, over two years after buying a 25-acre plot in city’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area for Rs 328 crore as the tech major doubles down on its efforts to develop large data centres in big Indian cities.

The transaction was registered in August 2024, involving the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore, and the document says that the deed was registered with the relevant sub registrar on September 6.

Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore.

As per Square Yards, a proptech platform, both deals, Pune and Hyderabad, are a part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations.

The company’s network of data centres already includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, solidifying its presence across key markets.

Moreover, in early 2024, Microsoft launched a major skilling initiative in India, aiming to equip two million individuals with artificial intelligence and digital skills by 2025. The program, known as ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA, is part of the company’s ‘Skills for Jobs’ initiative designed to foster a future-ready workforce.

Currently, the company’s workforce in India includes over 23,000 employees across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. These teams support various business functions, including sales, marketing, research, development, and customer support.