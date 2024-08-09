Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / UltraTech Cement's open offer for ICL to open on Sept 19, close on Oct 3

UltraTech Cement's open offer for ICL to open on Sept 19, close on Oct 3

UltraTech in the draft said the limited availability of limestone in Tamil Nadu has resulted in restrictions on setting up new integrated units in the state

Ultratech Cement
Ultratech Cement(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UltraTech Cement's Rs 3,142 crore open offer for acquiring 26 per cent stake in India Cements Ltd (ICL) will tentatively open on September 19 and close on October 3.

The Aditya Birla group flagship company has proposed to acquire 8.05 crore shares of ICL at Rs 390 apiece, said the draft of the offer submitted to bourses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The offer price is 6.3 per cent higher than the closing price of Rs 366.90 of ICL at BSE.

The mandatory open offer was triggered after UltraTech on July 28 announced to acquire 32.72 per cent stake in ICL from promoters and their associates for Rs 3,954 crore.

If subscribed fully, then based of the Rs 390 price, the open offer will come in at Rs 3,142.35 crore.

Before this, UltraTech had acquired a non-controlling stake of around 23 per cent in ICL through two block deals, at around Rs 1,900 crore.

More From This Section

Customers prefer hybrid cars for performance: Lamborghini Asia Pacific Head

SAT stays Irdai order against Religare's Saluja, Care Health in ESOP case

Cisco to lay off thousands more in second job cut this year: Report

IOCL to raise refining capacity by 25% by 2050: Shrikant Madhav Vaidya

Merck Life Science partners with Aragen to boost biotech R&D in India

The shareholding of UltraTech after the acquisition of 32.72 per cent stake in ICL from promoters and their associates, will be 55.49 per cent.

UltraTech in the draft said the limited availability of limestone in Tamil Nadu has resulted in restrictions on setting up new integrated units in the state.

The company's last integrated unit in Tamil Nadu was acquired by its parent Grasim Industries, in August 1998.

"The underlying transaction is, therefore, an endeavour to extend the acquirer's footprint and presence in the highly fragmented, competitive and fast-growing southern market in the country, particularly Tamil Nadu, where it has a limited presence," it said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rise in construction activities to propel cement demand by 7-8%: UltraTech

JSW Cement enters race to acquire promoter stake in Orient Cement

UltraTech to acquire 32.7% stake in India Cements to up South play

Dip in sales realisation mutes UltraTech net profit at Rs 1,696 crore

Investment holding companies rally after Sebi delisting framework

Topics :UltraTechUltraTech CementIndia Cements

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story