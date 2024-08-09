Merck Life Science partners with Aragen to boost biotech R&D in India
Merck Life Science will supply equipment and technologies to Aragen, facilitating a more efficient clinical-to-commercial process timelineAnjali Singh Mumbai
Merck Life Science has entered into a strategic partnership with Aragen, an R&D and manufacturing solutions provider in the life sciences industry. The collaboration focuses on expediting the development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other novel modalities.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed by Aditya Sharma, Head of Process Solutions for the India Region at Merck Life Science, and Subodh Deshmukh, CEO of Aragen Bioscience.
Under this MoU, Merck Life Science will supply equipment and technologies to Aragen, facilitating a more efficient clinical-to-commercial process timeline. This collaboration is expected to streamline the development of novel molecules and support scale-up efforts for emerging biotechnology startups in India.
Aditya Sharma of Merck Life Science highlighted the significance of the MoU, stating, “This partnership with Aragen underscores our commitment to supporting novel modalities and early-stage R&D in India. We are excited to contribute to the advancement of biotechnology and drug discovery in the country.”
Speaking on this, Subodh Deshmukh of Aragen Bioscience stated, “The collaboration with Merck Life Science enhances our ability to deliver solutions in drug discovery and manufacturing. Together, we aim to accelerate the development of innovative therapies.”