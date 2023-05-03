Vantage emerges highest bidder for SKS Power Generation with Rs 1,800 cr



The bid by Ahmedabad-based Torrent is a close second with a difference of just Rs 7 crore, said a banking source. Vantage Point Asset Management, a Singapore-based asset management firm, has emerged the highest bidder for the bankrupt SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) with an offer of Rs 1,800 crore.



The committee of creditors (CoC) is evaluating the offers and would vote on the bids soon. Nagpur-based Sarda Energy and Naveen Jindal-owned Jindal Power have also made good offers and are close to the highest offer, the source said.



Reliance Industries (RIL) and the Adani group have not made aggressive offers while government-owned NTPC’s offer is also not aggressive, the source said. SKS owns a 600-Mw power plant in Chattisgarh and is currently being run by NTPC.



An email sent to Vantage Point did not elicit any response. Torrent declined to comment. Both Adani and RIL were earlier in the race for Lanco Amarkantak power project but lost to government-owned REC.



The lenders will not take much haircut in the case of SKS Power. One of the bidders said there are not many coal-based projects up for sale now under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). And SKS, with its own coal supply, is an attractive buy.