Voda Idea board to consider Rs 2,000 crore preferential issue to promoter

The debt-laden telco's board will consider the issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities, Vi said in an exchange filing on Thursday

Among the promoters in Vi, Vodafone Group holds a 22.56 per cent stake, while the Aditya Birla Group holds 14.76 per cent. The government has a 23.15 per cent stake | (Photo: Reuters)