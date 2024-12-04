Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / UK's Vodafone Group to sell remaining 3% stake in India's Indus Towers

UK's Vodafone Group to sell remaining 3% stake in India's Indus Towers

The British firm said it has launched a placing of its remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers through an accelerated book build offering

Vodafone

In June, Vodafone sold a bigger-than-planned 18 per cent stake in Indus Towers, raising $1.82 billion. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Group will sell its remaining 3 per cent stake in Indian telecom infrastructure developer Indus Towers, the British telecom group said on Wednesday. 
The British firm said it has launched a placing of its remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers through an accelerated book build offering. 
The FTSE 100 company also said the proceeds from the placing will be used firstly to repay Vodafone's outstanding borrowings of $101 million, which was secured against its Indian assets. 
In June, Vodafone sold a bigger-than-planned 18 per cent stake in Indus Towers, raising $1.82 billion.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

Also Read

Airtel

Airtel pushes DoT for non-discriminatory waiver in telecom sector reforms

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea in talks with DoT to ease bank guarantees for older spectrum

Vodafone

Vodafone and Hutchison offer price pledge to answer UK's merger concerns

BSNL

BSNL adds 2.9 mn users after telecom rivals hiked tariffs in July

Connecting popular Office software to AI models from OpenAI is one of the key differentiators from rival products. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Ms signs office AI deal with Vodafone, adds features to Excel, Outlook

Topics : Vodafone Vodafone Indus Towers telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon