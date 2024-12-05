Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 2,000 cr from Vodafone Group

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 2,000 cr from Vodafone Group

British telecom firm Vodafone's 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers is valued at around Rs 2,800 crore

vodafone idea vi
The development follows Vodafone Group's announcement to sell a 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers to clear its debt of USD 101 million or about Rs 856 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 8:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its board will consider a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore from entities belonging to promoter Vodafone Group.

The development follows Vodafone Group's announcement to sell a 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers to clear its debt of USD 101 million or about Rs 856 crore and use the residual amount to pay outstanding dues of its Indian venture Vodafone Idea.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 9 December 2024, inter-alia, to consider proposal for raising of funds not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, by way of issuance of equity shares and / or convertible securities on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group," the company said in a filing.

British telecom firm Vodafone's 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers is valued at around Rs 2,800 crore.

The company had announced that after settling the debt, it intends to contribute the residual proceeds from the placing (after repayment of Vodafone's outstanding borrowings) towards an issue of new equity shares by Vi once the terms of such a capital raise have been evaluated and decided on by the Board of Directors of Vi.

In VIL, Vodafone Group holds a 22.56 per cent stake, Aditya Birla Group 14.76 per cent and the government has 23.15 per cent stake. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stocks to Watch, Dec 3: Cipla, Axis Bank, Swiggy, TaMo, Adani Ports, SBI

Vodafone Idea becomes latest telco to launch AI-based spam detection filter

Up 30% from lows; is Vodafone Idea share price headed towards Rs 10-mark?

Bank guarantee waiver for telecom operators comes with conditions

Cabinet waives bank guarantee for spectrum purchased in past auctions

Topics :Vodafone Ideatelecom sector in IndiaMobile phone

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story