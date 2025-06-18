Vi partners with AST SpaceMobile for direct-to-cell satcom in India

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced a partnership with US-based AST SpaceMobile to bring satellite-based communication to India. The Nasdaq-listed company is currently building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones.

AST SpaceMobile first launched five satellites into space as part of a mission called BlueBird 1–5 in July last year. It has since reportedly revealed plans to deploy up to 60 more satellites over the next six to nine months, through five launches. The company currently provides nationwide non-continuous service across the US, with over 5,600 cells in premium low-band spectrum and a planned tenfold increase in processing bandwidth.

Under the agreement, Vi will oversee terrestrial network integration, operating spectrum, and market access, while AST SpaceMobile will develop, manufacture, and manage the satellite constellation powering the system. “This collaboration is poised to be the frontier of global space technology and both companies will use data and applications to connect. Together, Vi and AST SpaceMobile will explore and implement commercial offerings for diverse sectors, including consumer, enterprise and IoT,” Vi said in a stock exchange filing. The latest tie-up marks the third and final private sector telecom company to officially enter the unfolding satcom race. In March, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio announced separate deals with Elon Musk’s Starlink to distribute Starlink equipment and services in India. Vi expects the collaboration to unlock new possibilities for emergency response, disaster management, agriculture, and other sectors.