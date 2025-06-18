Home / Companies / News / Vi partners with AST SpaceMobile for direct-to-cell satcom in India

Vi partners with AST SpaceMobile for direct-to-cell satcom in India

Vi joins satcom race with AST SpaceMobile tie-up to launch direct-to-device satellite broadband, targeting rural access, emergency response and Digital India goals

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob
Vi has emphasised that the partnership will enable direct-to-device satellite connectivity, allowing users to access mobile broadband services in areas where traditional cellular networks are unavailable. | File Image
Subhayan Chakraborty
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced a partnership with US-based AST SpaceMobile to bring satellite-based communication to India. The Nasdaq-listed company is currently building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones.
 
AST SpaceMobile first launched five satellites into space as part of a mission called BlueBird 1–5 in July last year. It has since reportedly revealed plans to deploy up to 60 more satellites over the next six to nine months, through five launches. The company currently provides nationwide non-continuous service across the US, with over 5,600 cells in premium low-band spectrum and a planned tenfold increase in processing bandwidth.
 
Under the agreement, Vi will oversee terrestrial network integration, operating spectrum, and market access, while AST SpaceMobile will develop, manufacture, and manage the satellite constellation powering the system. “This collaboration is poised to be the frontier of global space technology and both companies will use data and applications to connect. Together, Vi and AST SpaceMobile will explore and implement commercial offerings for diverse sectors, including consumer, enterprise and IoT,” Vi said in a stock exchange filing.
 
The latest tie-up marks the third and final private sector telecom company to officially enter the unfolding satcom race. In March, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio announced separate deals with Elon Musk’s Starlink to distribute Starlink equipment and services in India. Vi expects the collaboration to unlock new possibilities for emergency response, disaster management, agriculture, and other sectors.
 
Vi’s new venture will, however, require a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services licence to offer satellite-based broadband in India. Earlier this month, Starlink received the licence after two-and-a-half years of processing, joining Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Ltd as licensed satcom providers in the country.
 

 
“This will enable direct-to-device satellite connectivity, which means that users will be able to access mobile broadband services in areas where traditional cellular networks are not available. This will be particularly beneficial for people living in remote and rural areas, as well as for emergency response and disaster management. The partnership will also support the government’s Digital India vision, which aims to provide universal access to mobile broadband services across the country,” the company said.
 

Topics :Vodafone Idea RComSatelliteInternet services in India

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

