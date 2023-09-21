Home / Companies / News / Wipro appoints Aparna C Iyer as new CFO after Jatin Dalal resigns

Wipro appoints Aparna C Iyer as new CFO after Jatin Dalal resigns

Dalal's exit comes at a time when Wipro has been battling several high-level exits in the recent past

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Aparna C Iyer, CFO, Wipro Limited

Sep 21 2023
Wipro’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jatin Dalal has resigned with immediate effect to “pursue other career opportunities”, the company said on Thursday.

It comes at a time when the IT firm has been battling several high-level exits in the recent past.

Dalal, a Wipro veteran for 21 years, will be replaced by Aparna C. Iyer, Wipro said.

She will report to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Thierry Delaporte, and will join the company’s Executive Board.

Over the years, Dalal has worked in diverse roles in the finance vertical. He was also on the investment committee of Wipro Ventures – the company’s $100 million strategic investment arm that focuses on investing in early to mid-stage startups. 

Some of the other high-profile names who have exited the company in the last 12 months include: chief operations officer Sanjeev Singh; Americas 2 CFO Nithin V Jaganmohan; iDEAS business head Rajan Kohli; vice-president Gurvinder Sahni; Americas 1 CFO Kamini Shah; head of healthcare and medical devices unit Mohd Haque; head of manufacturing and hi-tech business unit Ashish Saxena.

Iyer joined Wipro in April 2003.

Over the years, she has held several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, as the Senior Vice-President and the CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

“Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders,” Delaporte said.

“She has been integral to our finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in our financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives,” Delaporte added.

“As we continue our transformation journey, I look forward to working with Thierry, our finance team and the entire organisation to build on our successes, drive sustainable growth, and create value for our stakeholders,” Iyer said.

First Published: Sep 21 2023

