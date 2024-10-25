Essar Group appoints Manu Kapoor to lead global public policy strategy

The Essar Group has named Manu Kapoor as its new Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, reinforcing its commitment to drive growth and influence in sectors critical to sustainable development.

Kapoor, a seasoned leader with more than three decades of expertise, brings deep experience in corporate reputation management, having collaborated with top-tier corporations, government bodies, public agencies, and industry associations across multiple regions including the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eastern Europe, the Baltics, and Asia.

Essar Capital Director Prashant Ruia expressed enthusiasm over the appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Manu Kapoor to the Essar family. As Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, Manu will be responsible for building and maintaining strategic relationships with key stakeholders, including businesses, government bodies, regulators, media, and policymakers. These are exciting times for Essar, and we look forward to his valuable contributions in driving our company’s success.”

Reflecting on his new role, Kapoor highlighted Essar’s expanding influence, particularly in sectors shaping the future. “Essar is strengthening its global presence in energy transition, green steel, digitisation, technology, and innovation. It’s an incredible opportunity to collaborate with industry experts and contribute to the economic growth of India while making a global impact,” he said.

The Essar Group is steering its assets towards a greener regime, aligning with global shifts towards sustainability. With significant investments in businesses focusing on the clean energy landscape, the company is advancing its mission to reduce carbon dependency. Its strategic focus on hydrogen, green mobility, and green steel highlights its commitment to developing eco-friendly assets and fostering industry ecosystems that drive sustainable transformation worldwide.