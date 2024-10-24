Religare Enterprises seeks RBI review of Asthana's appointment on board

Religare Enterprises, a financial services firm, is set to reach out to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to request a review of the rejection of its application for Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as its whole-time director. The RBI had turned down the application in May, without citing any reasons.

In a notice to the stock exchanges, the company said Religare is currently an acquisition target, and an open offer was made by the Burman family (of Dabur group) on September 25 last year. The committee of independent directors and the company had raised various concerns regarding the acquirers and their promoters, directors, etc., which were forwarded to the Sebi with a request to conduct a detailed investigation.

The company said Asthana has nearly 13 years of experience overseeing financial crime investigations at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and led inquiries into significant banking, insurance, and other financial frauds, during which he acquired extensive knowledge and expertise in the regulatory frameworks of the financial sector, as well as the operations and intricacies of banking systems and insurance companies.

Asthana, the company said, superannuated as the police commissioner of Delhi in July 2022 and earlier served the nation as chief of the Border Security Force (BSF), director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and director general of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

“The experience of Rakesh Asthana has been taken into account while inducting him into the company by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the board,” it said.

“Considering that his expertise can be harnessed better by the company, which has suffered on account of fraud perpetrated by the erstwhile promoters and has been brought back on track by the present management, it was decided to bring him onto the board of Religare Enterprises as an additional director (designated as a whole-time director). Accordingly, based on the NRC's recommendation, the board approved the proposal for his appointment on November 2 last year, subject to the approval of the RBI and the shareholders,” the statement said.

The statement added that while the company and Asthana were weighing their options for dealing with the RBI's letter of refusal, they were also occupied with the "herculean task" of preparing multiple applications for regulators. “In this rush, and with the focus shifting to filing regulatory applications, the issue of taking up the refusal of approval by the RBI for Asthana’s appointment was overlooked, and as a result, the fact of not making the disclosure under the Sebi LODR was also missed due to oversight,” the company said.