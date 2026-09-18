IDTA committed $3 billion to deep-tech startups: Chair Arun Kumar

The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) — a coalition of investors such as 3one4 Capital, Accel, Blume Ventures, Celesta Capital, and Chiratae Ventures — has so far committed $3 billion to and invested ₹2,170 crore in deep-tech startups, said Arun Kumar , chair of the IDTA’s executive committee and also managing partner of Celesta Capital. Speaking with Udisha Srivastav on the sidelines of the Semicon India 2026 event on Friday, Kumar also spoke about how IDTA members are collaborating, the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, Celesta Capital's ₹2,000 crore fund, and the Brics Startup Innovation Fund. Edited excerpts:

Last year, eight funds had come together to make a billion-dollar commitment. Soon after, we added another eight, and then another eight, and now the total commitments have gone up to $3 billion. The good news is that in the last one year, about $250 million (about ₹2,170 crore) has actually been invested by the venture capital (VC) funds who are members of the IDTA. So, that's very good progress for one year. We are now 30 members in total.

How are all the members collaborating, especially the VCs?