Open-source AI models pose greatest security threat: Meerah Rajavel

It is going to happen a lot more. The frontier models are not free and it is going to cost you to launch an attack. There are adversaries who will not have the economic constraint because the RoI is much higher. The biggest threat is the open-source models, which are available within four to six months, and not the frontier models, which are not available to all. But when you have an open-source model that can actually be not as expensive in four to six months, all you need is the compute and the skills [to conduct a cyberattack].