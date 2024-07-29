Adani Wilmar reports Rs 313 crore profit in Q1; revenue rises 10%

Adani Wilmar has reported a net profit of Rs 313 crore in the June quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 79 crore in the year-ago period, as its volume and sales grew in Q1FY25.

The edible oil major saw its net sales increase by 9.6 per cent to Rs 14,169 crore in Q1FY25 and its volume growth during the quarter stood at 12 per cent. The Adani Group’s PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) stood at Rs 680, up 246.1 per cent compared to Q1FY24.

Edible oil registered strong volume growth of 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and surpassed 1 million tonnes in the quarter. Its Food & FMCG sales crossed Rs 1,500 crore during the quarter, with an underlying volume growth of 42 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said in its release.