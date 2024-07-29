Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Wilmar posts Rs 313 cr profit in June quarter on higher income

The total income rose to Rs 14,229.87 crore during the April-June period this fiscal from Rs 12,994.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

Adani Wilmar
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 78.92 crore in the year-ago period. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 313.20 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 78.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 14,229.87 crore during the April-June period this fiscal from Rs 12,994.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
 

Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar, is into edible oil, food & FMCG and industry essentials businesses. The company sells most of its products under the 'Fortune' brand.


First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

