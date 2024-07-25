Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / AU Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit surges 30% to Rs 502 cr

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 results: Net profit surges 30% to Rs 502 cr

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 4,315 crore against Rs 2,773 crore a year ago, Au Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing

AU Small Finance Bank
AU Small Finance Bank (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 30 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 502 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The Jaipur-based lender had earned a net profit of Rs 387 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 4,315 crore against Rs 2,773 crore a year ago, Au Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to Rs 3,769 crore during the period under review from Rs 2,458 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The board has also approved for making an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the transition from a Small Finance Bank to Universal Bank pursuant to guidelines for 'on tap' licensing of universal banks in the private sector dated August 1, 2016, and circular on voluntary transition to universal banks dated April 26, 2024, it said.

The board has constituted a Committee of Directors to vet the application for submission to the RBI, it said.

More From This Section

Embassy REIT Q1 results: Net operating income up 3% to Rs 757.5 cr

Mahindra Holidays Q1FY25 results: Pre-tax profit rises to Rs 14 cr

Ashok Leyland Q1 FY25 results: Net profit declines 6% to Rs 509 crore

Tech Mahindra Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 851 crore

Ujjivan SFB Q1 FY25 results: Net profit declines 7% to Rs 301 crore

Asset quality of the bank marginally deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 1.78 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2024, from 1.76 per cent by the end of the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its net NPAs also came down to 0.63 per cent of the advances from 0.55 per cent at the end of the first quarter of last year.

As a result, provisions (other than tax) and contingencies increased to Rs 319 crore from Rs 33 crore earmarked during the same quarter a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) declined to 20.11 per cent compared to 21.46 per cent on June 30, 2023.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AU Small Finance Bank's shares slump 4% on muted growth in Q1 biz update

WestBridge Capital sells 1.7% stake in AU Small Fin Bank for Rs 845 cr

Nifty Bank hits 50,000 mark for the first time ever; Check key reason

Premium

Float dynamics: Higher float to keep ETF buying in Airtel, CIL buoyed up

AU Small Finance Bank stock rallies over 6% on universal banking hopes

Topics :AU Small Finance BankQ1 results

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story