Mahindra Holidays Q1FY25 results: Pre-tax profit rises to Rs 14 cr

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India reported a 61 per cent rise in its first-quarter pre-tax profit on Thursday, helped by growth in memberships and steady room occupancies.

The company, which runs the 'Club Mahindra' brand of resorts, said its consolidated profit before tax rose to Rs 14 crore ($1.7 million) in the June quarter from 87.1 million rupees a year earlier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its shares jumped 2.6 per cent after the results.

Travel demand has rebounded strongly from the pandemic lows, benefiting companies from airlines to hotel operators.

The hospitality firm, part of the tech-to-tractor Mahindra Group, offers holiday packages in exchange for membership fees.