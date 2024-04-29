AU Small Finance Bank stock rallies over 6% on universal banking hopes

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) rallied more than six per cent on Monday after analysts said the lender meets all eligibility criteria laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for obtaining a universal banking license. Shares of AU SFB ended at Rs 639, up 6.5 per cent over its previous day’s close. Share prices of most other listed SFBs ended with moderate gains or losses.

The RBI on Friday released guidelines for the voluntary transition of SFBs to universal banks.

The central bank has laid down qualitative criteria of a satisfactory five-year track record, which will be evaluated post-application made by SFBs. Besides, the RBI has also specified certain quantitative aspects such as a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, profitability track record in the past two financial years, meeting capital requirements, and gross and net non-performing loans of less than three per cent and one per cent, respectively, in the past two financial years. Also, the SFB has to be listed and should have a diversified loan book.

An analysis done by Macquarie showed that only AU SFB meets all the requirements, while its peers lose out on some or the other criteria.

“A comparison of listed SFBs clearly shows that currently only AU SFB meets all the quantitative criteria for application for conversion to a universal bank. Currently, other SFBs are not eligible for transition as they fail to meet the criteria - primarily because of an NPA ratio higher than what the guidelines require and/or a concentrated loan portfolio (microfinance largely),” the brokerage said in a note.

Market players said it remains to be seen how soon AU SFB is interested in becoming a universal bank, given that it is currently focused on integration with Fincare SFB, which it acquired recently.

Becoming a universal bank can help improve margins and leverage for SFBs. According to Macquarie, the priority sector lending (PSL) requirements for SFBs are 75 per cent, while that for banks is just 40 per cent. Also, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is 15 per cent for SFBs and 11.5 per cent for banks.