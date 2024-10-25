Bank of Baroda Q2 FY25 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 5,238 crore

Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) net profit during the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2 FY25) rose 23.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,238 crore, supported by a healthy rise in non-interest income and a decline in provisions for stressed loans.

Sequentially, the Mumbai-based lender’s net profit rose by 17.5 per cent from Rs 4,458 crore in June 2024 (Q1 FY25). Its stock closed 2.26 per cent lower at Rs 239.5 per share on the BSE on Friday.

BoB’s net interest income (NII) expanded 7.33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11,622 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 10,831 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.10 per cent in Q2 FY25 from 3.07 per cent in Q2 FY24. Sequentially, NIM declined by eight basis points (bps) to 3.18 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive of BoB, said deposit costs have peaked with prospects for moderation. The bank does not anticipate significant changes in yield on advances and is retaining NIM guidance of 3.15 ± five bps for FY25, Chand said in a post-results virtual media interaction.

The bank’s non-interest income rose 24.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,181 crore, of which recovery from written-off accounts more than doubled to Rs 2,525 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1,231 crore in Q2 FY24, according to an analyst presentation.

The lender’s provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 24.2 per cent to Rs 1,733 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 2,285 crore in Q2 FY24. The asset quality profile improved, with gross NPAs declining to 2.5 per cent in September 2024 from 3.32 per cent in September 2023. Net NPAs also declined from 0.76 per cent in September 2023 to 0.60 per cent in September 2024. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including written-off accounts, stood at 93.61 per cent in September, compared to 93.16 per cent a year ago.

Advances grew by 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y to approximately Rs 11.43 trillion in Q2 FY25. Retail advances rose by 19.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.32 trillion in September 2024.

Chand said overall credit growth is expected to be 11-13 per cent, with the retail segment growing at a 20 per cent-plus pace in FY25. The bank plans to accelerate growth in the agriculture and MSME segments to 12-14 per cent from 11-12 per cent. The corporate loan book is estimated to expand by about 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

Total deposits increased 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13.63 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits—current account and savings account (CASA)—in the domestic business was nearly flat at 39.84 per cent in September 2024, compared to 39.88 per cent a year ago.

The bank’s capital adequacy stood at 16.26 per cent, with Tier-I at 14.18 per cent as of September 2024. There are no plans for raising equity capital, given the strong common equity Tier-I base. The bank has approval in place to raise Rs 7,500 crore in capital through debt instruments, Chand said.