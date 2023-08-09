Bata Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit falls 10% to Rs 106 crore

The consolidated net profit of Bata for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) saw a fall of 10.45 per cent to Rs 106.89 crore, compared to Rs 119.37 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 62.89 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 65.62 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 958.14 crore, compared to Rs 943.01 crore year-on-year (YoY), a rise of 1.6 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 23.06 per cent. It was Rs 778.58 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 971.42 crore, compared to Rs 952.3 crore YoY, rising two per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 23.19 per cent. It was Rs 788.52 crore in Q4FY23.

Last year, Bata achieved several milestones, including establishing over 2,000 stores across India.

In FY22-23, Bata launched its first store on the "Red Label by Bata" concept with exclusive offerings to high-end fashion consumers.

As many as 25 all-women stores were opened across India during the same period.