CAMS Q2 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 122 cr, revenue up 33%

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Monday reported a 45 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 122.5 crore for the three months ended September 2024.

It had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 84.51 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenues from operations rose 33 per cent to Rs 365.17 in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY25) from Rs 275 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"Our overall assets under service touched a lifetime high of Rs 45 lakh crore, with the quarter recording the highest ever asset accretion. Strong retail participation in equity assets via SIPs and NFOs catapulted our equity net-sales to touch nearly Rs 1 lakh crore during the second quarter and record a staggering 59 per cent y-o-y growth in equity asset base," the company's CEO Anuj Kumar said.

For the first half of FY25, CAMS reported consolidated revenue of Rs 696.57 crore, a 30 per cent year-over-year increase and profit after tax (PAT) grew by 43.4 per cent to 230.68 Rs crore.

The CAMS board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share, which includes a special dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience.