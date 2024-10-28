Sun Pharma Q2 profit up 27% on strong domestic, emerging mkts performance

India’s largest drug maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, posted a 27.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,037.3 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2024-25 (FY25), while revenue from operations grew by 9.01 per cent during the period to Rs 13,291.3 crore.

The increase in net profit can be attributed to market share gains, volume-led growth, and strong performance in domestic and emerging markets.

Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 5.04 per cent, while PAT rose by 6.17 per cent. Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) increased by 23.6 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 4,292.96 crore.

Profit exceeded Bloomberg estimates by 3.6 per cent, while revenue fell short by 0.23 per cent.

Sun Pharma's agreement with Philogen to commercialise Fibromun also expands its dermatology portfolio. Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma, stated, “Sun has recently strengthened its specialty pipeline through an agreement with Philogen for commercialising late-stage candidate Fibromun, upon approval. With Fibromun, our product basket for dermatologists has expanded further. We shall continue to leverage our strong cash position to strengthen our pipeline with products that are close to the market.”

In Q2 FY25, India formulation sales stood at Rs 4,265.2 crore, growing by 11 per cent Y-o-Y and accounting for roughly 32 per cent of total consolidated sales. The company launched 14 new products in India this quarter.

For the first half, India sales stood at Rs 8,409.7 crore, growing by 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

US formulation sales reached $517 million in Q2 FY25, growing by 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y and accounting for 33 per cent of total consolidated sales. For the first half of the fiscal year, US sales totalled $983 million, reflecting a 9.1 per cent growth Y-o-Y.

In emerging markets, formulation sales grew by 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y, representing about 18 per cent of total consolidated sales. For the first half, sales were $577 million, growing by 5.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In Q2 FY25, formulation sales in the rest of world (ROW) markets, excluding India, the US, and emerging markets, were $199 million, down by 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y. This segment accounted for approximately 13 per cent of total consolidated sales. For the first half, ROW sales declined by 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Shanghvi commented, “Formulation revenues in the rest of the world were lower by 3.5 per cent due to price cuts in Japan, as mentioned in the previous quarter. We expect this pressure to impact next quarter’s performance.”

External sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) reached Rs 533.8 crore this quarter, growing by 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y. For the first half, API sales stood at Rs 1,028.4 crore, experiencing a slight decline compared to the previous year. The API business supports vertical integration and ensures a reliable supply chain for the formulations business, focusing on increasing API supply for the captive consumption of key products.

Consolidated research and development (R&D) investments for the quarter were Rs 793 crore, representing 6 per cent of sales, compared to Rs 773.4 crore in Q2 last year.

Sun Pharma has a comprehensive product portfolio in the US, with 538 approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and 105 pending submissions, including 28 tentative approvals. Additionally, the portfolio comprises 51 approved new drug applications (NDAs), with 13 awaiting US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. During the quarter, three ANDAs were filed, and one ANDA and one NDA approval were received.

The stock rose by 2.28 per cent to Rs 1,902.65 per share on the BSE. The results were announced during market hours on Monday.