Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 242 cr

The asset management firm had posted a net profit of Rs 178.1 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a stock exchange filing

ABSL AMC's assets under management increased 23 per cent to Rs 3.83 trillion.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:01 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Monday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 242.4 crore for the three months ended September 2024.

The asset management firm had posted a net profit of Rs 178.1 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 27 per cent to Rs 424.2 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (FY25) from Rs 335 crore in the year-ago period.

ABSL AMC's assets under management increased 23 per cent to Rs 3.83 trillion at the end of September 2023.

For the first half of FY25, the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 480 crore, reflecting a 32 per cent growth year-on-year.

It posted total revenue of Rs 1,000 crore, marking a 28 per cent increase year-on-year.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

